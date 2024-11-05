BYD Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Amendments

BYD Co (HK:1211) has released an update.

BYD Company Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its extraordinary general meeting, including the approval of the 2024 Employee Share Ownership Plan and amendments to its Articles of Association. The meeting saw strong shareholder support with over 99% voting in favor of the proposed changes. This development marks a significant step forward in BYD’s corporate governance and strategic planning.

