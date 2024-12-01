BYD Reports Strong November 2024 Sales and Production

BYD Co (HK:1211) has released an update.

BYD Company Limited reported a significant increase in production and sales volumes for November 2024, with new energy vehicles showing a year-over-year growth of over 40%. The company’s overseas sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached nearly 31,000 units, highlighting its expandingglobal marketpresence. Additionally, BYD’s installed capacity for NEV power and energy storage batteries was approximately 22.472 GWh for the month.

