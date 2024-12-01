News & Insights

BYD Reports Strong November 2024 Sales and Production

December 01, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

December 01, 2024

BYD Co (HK:1211) has released an update.

BYD Company Limited reported a significant increase in production and sales volumes for November 2024, with new energy vehicles showing a year-over-year growth of over 40%. The company’s overseas sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached nearly 31,000 units, highlighting its expandingglobal marketpresence. Additionally, BYD’s installed capacity for NEV power and energy storage batteries was approximately 22.472 GWh for the month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
