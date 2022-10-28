BYD posts 350% jump in Q3 net profit

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's biggest electric vehicle(EV) maker BYD 002594.SZ said its third-quarter net profit jumped 350% from a year ago, helped by a wider range of product offerings and strong sales that saw it beat Tesla TSLA.O in the world's largest auto market.

BYD's net profit for the July-September quarter reached 5.72 billion yuan ($788.75 million), while that for the first nine months increased 281% to 9.31 billion yuan, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The result was in line with a forecast the company published last week.

($1 = 7.2520 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.