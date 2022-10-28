TSLA

BYD posts 350% jump in Q3 net profit

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

China's biggest electric vehicle(EV) maker BYD said its third-quarter net profit jumped 350% from a year ago, helped by a wider range of product offerings and strong sales that saw it beat Tesla in the world's largest auto market.

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's biggest electric vehicle(EV) maker BYD 002594.SZ said its third-quarter net profit jumped 350% from a year ago, helped by a wider range of product offerings and strong sales that saw it beat Tesla TSLA.O in the world's largest auto market.

BYD's net profit for the July-September quarter reached 5.72 billion yuan ($788.75 million), while that for the first nine months increased 281% to 9.31 billion yuan, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The result was in line with a forecast the company published last week.

($1 = 7.2520 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters