BYD posts 11-fold jump in Q4 profit -filing

Adds context

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ1211.HK reported an 11-fold increase in fourth-quarter profit as it extended its lead in the domestic market with a wide range of products.

Net profit for October-December came in at 7.3 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) versus 602 million yuan a year earlier.

For the whole of 2022, net profit increased 446% to 16.6 billion yuan, said the company, which is 12% owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N.

The results were in line with a company forecast published in January.

Bolstered by its Dynasty and Ocean series of plug-in hybrids and pure electric cars, BYD appears set to overtake Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, which was the best-selling passenger car brand in China last year. BYD, however, took that crown in February for the second month in four.

BYD has also surged past Tesla Inc TSLA.O in China EV sales, accounting for 41% of so-called new energy car sales in the world's biggest auto market for the first two months of the year. Tesla, by contrast, accounted for 8%.

Amid weakening demand, BYD also offered discounts for its Song Plus and Seal EVs in March, joining many other domestic Chinese automakers in a price war that Tesla started.

($1 = 6.8756 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Ella Cao and Meg Shen; editing by Jason Neely and Jonathan Oatis)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.