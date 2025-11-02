Markets

BYD October Total Production Down

November 02, 2025

(RTTNews) - BYD Company Limited reported a total production of 429,808 vehicles in October 2025, down from 536,134 units produced in October 2024. Despite the decline in output, the company achieved a sales volume of 441,706 units, a slight decrease from the 502,657 units sold during the same month last year.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) remained a strong performer for BYD. In October 2025, the company produced 219,382 BEVs, an increase from 206,499 units in October 2024. BEV sales also rose significantly, reaching 222,559 units in October 2025 compared to 189,614 units in October 2024

