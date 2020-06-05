BYD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.32, changing hands as high as $25.53 per share. Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BYD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.44 per share, with $36.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.99.

