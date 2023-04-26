BYD lowers starting price for Seagull electric hatchback

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Chinese electric car maker BYD 002594.SZ has set the starting price for its Seagull hatchback at 73,800 yuan ($10,658.89), about 6.3% lower than its initial advertised price, its website showed.

The vehicle attracted significant attention at the Shanghai auto show at a price starting from 78,800 yuan - half the price of the cheapest new energy vehicles available elsewhere.

BYD's website showed that buyers will be able to pick from two different tyre options for its base version, which has a range of 305km, at prices of 73,800 or 78,800 yuan.

Its longer-range version will be priced at 89,800 yuan, down from the 95,800 yuan advertised at the show.

BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the price adjustments.

($1 = 6.9238 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by David Goodman)

