BYD (HKEX:1211) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 363.03

The average one-year price target for BYD (HKEX:1211) has been revised to 363.03 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 341.26 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 245.61 to a high of 550.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.95% from the latest reported closing price of 269.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in BYD. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1211 is 0.79%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.22% to 84,616K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,700K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing an increase of 86.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 527.42% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,569K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 86.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 533.94% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 6,562K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,747K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 12.55% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 6,010K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,546K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 16.41% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 5,058K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares, representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 16.60% over the last quarter.

