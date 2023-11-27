BYD (HKEX:1211) Price Target Increased by 6.11% to 383.82

The average one-year price target for BYD (HKEX:1211) has been revised to 383.82 / share. This is an increase of 6.11% from the prior estimate of 361.73 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 287.22 to a high of 571.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.05% from the latest reported closing price of 228.40 / share.

BYD Maintains 0.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.55%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 20.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in BYD. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 9.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1211 is 0.83%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.22% to 105,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,019K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing an increase of 87.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 623.89% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,226K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 89.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 753.13% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 5,717K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,010K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 8.72% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 5,232K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,562K shares, representing a decrease of 25.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 13.10% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 4,789K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,058K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 4.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

