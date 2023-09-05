BYD (HKEX:1211) Price Target Decreased by 5.67% to 342.42

The average one-year price target for BYD (HKEX:1211) has been revised to 342.42 / share. This is an decrease of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 363.03 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 262.29 to a high of 531.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.31% from the latest reported closing price of 245.80 / share.

BYD Maintains 0.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 20.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in BYD. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1211 is 0.83%, an increase of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.37% to 90,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,700K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing an increase of 86.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 527.42% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,569K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 86.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 533.94% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 6,562K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,747K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 12.55% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 6,010K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,546K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 16.41% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 5,058K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares, representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1211 by 16.60% over the last quarter.

