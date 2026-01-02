BYD Hits 2025 Sales Target With 4.6M Vehicle Deliveries

BYD Company Limited BYDDY achieved its full-year sales target and likely overtook Tesla Inc. TSLA to become the world’s largest electric-vehicle manufacturer in 2025, per the Bloomberg article published on MSN. However, this milestone comes as the Chinese auto market faces a difficult year ahead.



The automaker delivered 4.6 million vehicles in 2025, up from 7.7% in 2024. The deliveries are in line with the company’s revised full-year guidance issued in September. Sales were evenly split between fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, with nearly 2.3 million units sold in each category.



Tesla is expected to report fourth-quarter deliveries of about 440,900 vehicles, down 11% year over year, per Bloomberg data. This would bring its full-year deliveries to roughly 1.6 million units, representing a second straight annual decrease.



BYD and other automakers are likely to face mounting challenges as China rolls back some incentives for EV buyers. Intensifying domestic competition, driven by a wave of new model launches and rising trade barriers, is also complicating BYD’s overseas expansion plans.



Over the past year, China’s top-selling automaker has encountered stronger competition from Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. and Xiaomi Corp., whose aggressive innovation and new vehicle offerings have gained significant consumer traction.



BYD aims to increase its overseas sales to about 1.5-1.6 million vehicles in 2026, per a Citigroup Inc. report.

