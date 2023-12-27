News & Insights

BYD has obtained conditional testing license for level 3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads

December 27, 2023 — 01:17 am EST

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD 002594.SZ, 1211.HK said on Wednesday it has obtained a conditional testing license for level 3 (L3) autonomous driving on high-speed roads.

BYD was granted the first such license in China in July, the company said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

Earlier in December, BMW GroupBMWG.DE said it had received a test license for L3 self-driving on high-speed roads in Shanghai, while Mercedes BenzMBGn.DE said it would carry out L3 tests on designated highways in Beijing.

IM Motors, the EV brand of state-owned Chinese automaker SAIC Motor 600104.SS, has said it is also applying to China's industry ministry for product entry of L3 cars.

