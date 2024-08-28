BYD H1 Profit Rises

News & Insights

August 28, 2024

(RTTNews) - BYD reported that its first half net profit increased to RMB 14.11 billion from RMB 11.44 billion, last year. Earnings per share was RMB 4.68 compared to RMB 3.77. For the six months ended 30 June 2024, operating revenue increased to RMB 301.13 billion from RMB 260.12 billion, prior year.

BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in automobile business which mainly includes new energy vehicles, handset components and assembly services, rechargeable batteries and photovoltaics business.

