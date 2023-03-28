BYD expects Q1 sales to be 80% better than last year, chairman says

Credit: REUTERS/Sun Yilei

March 28, 2023 — 11:11 pm EDT

Written by Josh Ye and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - China's electric vehicle giant BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ expects its first-quarter vehicle sales to be 80% better than last year, it's chairman, Wang Chuanfu, said on Wednesday.

Wang said at a press event that a price war, caused by demand-supply imbalance, will eliminate many weak companies.

