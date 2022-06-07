US Markets
BYD executive says it will supply batteries to Tesla 'very soon'

Zhang Yan Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China's BYD 1211.HK is preparing to supply Tesla Inc TSLA.O with batteries "very soon", a senior company executive told a state media anchor in a video released early on Wednesday.

"We are now good friends with Elon Musk because we are preparing to supply batteries to Tesla very soon," said Lian Yubo, BYD's Executive Vice President in an interview with Kui Yingchun, an anchor with China's state-owned broadcaster CGTN.

