BYD executive says it will supply batteries to Tesla 'very soon'

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China's BYD 1211.HK is preparing to supply Tesla Inc TSLA.O with batteries "very soon", a senior company executive told a state media anchor in a video released early on Wednesday.

"We are now good friends with Elon Musk because we are preparing to supply batteries to Tesla very soon," said Lian Yubo, BYD's Executive Vice President in an interview with Kui Yingchun, an anchor with China's state-owned broadcaster CGTN.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

