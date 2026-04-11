BYD Electronic (International) Company (SEHK:285) Price Target Decreased by 15.20% to 39.61

The average one-year price target for BYD Electronic (International) Company (SEHK:285) has been revised to HK$39.61 / share. This is a decrease of 15.20% from the prior estimate of HK$46.71 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$22.83 to a high of HK$55.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.95% from the latest reported closing price of HK$28.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in BYD Electronic (International) Company. This is an decrease of 105 owner(s) or 99.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 285 is 0.02%, an increase of 79.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.94% to 35K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stanley-Laman Group holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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