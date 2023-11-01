BYD Electronic (International) Co. (BYDIF) Price Target Increased by 47.34% to 5.53

The average one-year price target for BYD Electronic (International) Co. (OTC:BYDIF) has been revised to 5.53 / share. This is an increase of 47.34% from the prior estimate of 3.75 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.30 to a high of 6.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.11% from the latest reported closing price of 4.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in BYD Electronic (International) Co.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYDIF is 0.14%, an increase of 20.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.94% to 65,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,790K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,871K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDIF by 17.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,187K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDIF by 21.89% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,223K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDIF by 75.97% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,696K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,701K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDIF by 18.63% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 2,932K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares, representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDIF by 78.76% over the last quarter.

