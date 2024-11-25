BYD Electronic to Hold Key Meeting on Supply Agreement

BYD Electronic (International) Co (HK:0285) has released an update.

BYD Electronic (International) Co is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 17, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a New Supply Agreement and related transactions. Shareholders must ensure their shares are registered by December 11, 2024, to be eligible to vote at the meeting. This meeting could influence the company’s strategic direction and impact its stock performance.

