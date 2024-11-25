News & Insights

BYD Electronic to Discuss New Supply Agreement at EGM

November 25, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BYD Electronic (International) Co (HK:0285) has released an update.

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 17, 2024, in Shenzhen, China to approve a new supply agreement. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on the proposed resolution, highlighting the company’s strategic business developments. This meeting underscores BYD’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and operational efficiency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

