BYD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.66, changing hands as high as $68.00 per share. Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BYD's low point in its 52 week range is $49.34 per share, with $80.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.52.

