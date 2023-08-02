BYD Co - Class H (BYDDF) Price Target Increased by 9.25% to 47.01

The average one-year price target for BYD Co - Class H (OTC:BYDDF) has been revised to 47.01 / share. This is an increase of 9.25% from the prior estimate of 43.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.81 to a high of 71.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.60% from the latest reported closing price of 33.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in BYD Co - Class H. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYDDF is 0.98%, a decrease of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 82.80% to 2,820K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 1,850K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares, representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDDF by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Putnam Funds Trust - Putnam Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 238K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYDDF by 1.63% over the last quarter.

NOEMX - Northern Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund holds 182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDDF by 14.23% over the last quarter.

ALGAX - Alger International Focus Fund holds 144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYDDF by 8.64% over the last quarter.

MXENX - Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 67K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 40.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDDF by 8.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.