BYD Co - Class H (BYDDF) Price Target Increased by 8.15% to 49.89

The average one-year price target for BYD Co - Class H (OTC:BYDDF) has been revised to 49.89 / share. This is an increase of 8.15% from the prior estimate of 46.13 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.34 to a high of 74.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.05% from the latest reported closing price of 29.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in BYD Co - Class H. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYDDF is 0.98%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 2,940K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 1,789K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDDF by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Putnam Funds Trust - Putnam Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYDDF by 6.09% over the last quarter.

NOEMX - Northern Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund holds 200K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 88.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDDF by 657.95% over the last quarter.

MXENX - Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 56.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDDF by 131.38% over the last quarter.

ALGAX - Alger International Focus Fund holds 144K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.