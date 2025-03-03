Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Byd Co., Ltd. is one of 100 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BYDDY has gained about 41% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 16.6%. This means that Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is China Yuchai (CYD). The stock is up 100.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for China Yuchai's current year EPS has increased 19.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.8% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better in this area.

China Yuchai, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 50-stock industry is ranked #147. The industry has moved +0.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Byd Co., Ltd. and China Yuchai. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.