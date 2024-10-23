Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Byd Co., Ltd. is one of 102 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BYDDY has returned about 33% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -15.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Byd Co., Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Modine (MOD) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 115.7%.

For Modine, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.1% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Modine, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 51-stock industry is ranked #175. The industry has moved -25.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Byd Co., Ltd. and Modine as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

