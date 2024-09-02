Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 107 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BYDDY has returned about 10.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 11.1% on average. As we can see, Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Honda Motor (HMC) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.6%.

Over the past three months, Honda Motor's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.3% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better in this area. Honda Motor is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Byd Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

