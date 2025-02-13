Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BYDDY has returned about 34.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -10.6%. This shows that Byd Co., Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Strattec Security (STRT) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.2%.

The consensus estimate for Strattec Security's current year EPS has increased 33% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.7% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better in this area.

Strattec Security, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 50-stock industry is ranked #140. The industry has moved +3.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Byd Co., Ltd. and Strattec Security as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

