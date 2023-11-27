BYD Co - ADR (BYDDY) Price Target Increased by 8.18% to 99.82

The average one-year price target for BYD Co - ADR (OTC:BYDDY) has been revised to 99.82 / share. This is an increase of 8.18% from the prior estimate of 92.27 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74.70 to a high of 148.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.05% from the latest reported closing price of 59.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in BYD Co - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYDDY is 0.84%, an increase of 16.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.46% to 823K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 193K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing a decrease of 35.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYDDY by 35.98% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing a decrease of 47.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYDDY by 24.68% over the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDDY by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 102K shares.

NALFX - New Alternatives Fund Shares holds 100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 30.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYDDY by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.