BYD catches investors at distracted driving

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - BYD’s, growth is belatedly turning heads. Investors drove the $93 billion company’s shares up around 5% on Tuesday after the company estimated its net profit nearly quadrupled in the quarter ending September compared to the same period last year. But the maker of electric and hybrid cars had already signalled it was on a tear two weeks earlier when it revealed that deliveries for the first nine months of the year had risen 250%. Itsglobal marketshare overtook Tesla in the first eight months of the year, according to Bernstein analysts.

BYD’s valuation has been badly bruised by news that its most famous backer, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, was selling some of its stake. By the beginning of this week the Hong Kong-listed stock had reversed 40% since July when news of the potential sale first broke. Tuesday’s recovery suggests at least some investors now believe that was overdone.

The carmaker could court more converts. BYD is driving into new markets overseas and moving its once budget brand up-market. Its battery business is charging too: last month it became the world’s second-largest manufacturer after $146 billion Contemporary Amperex Technology, per Bloomberg. There will be room to rally further if founder Wang Chuanfu pulls off those ambitious manoeuvres. (By Katrina Hamlin)

