BYD and Great Wall Motor locked in rare war of words over EV emissions

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China's Great Wall Motor said on Thursday it has filed a report with the country's regulators against BYD alleging that two of the electric vehicle giant's models did not meet emissions standards.

In a statement on its WeChat account, Hebei-based Great Wall Motor said that documents were submitted on April 11 to the ecology and environment ministry, the industry and information ministry and the top market regulator that allegedly disclosed BYD's failure in meeting pollutant emissions standards in two hybrids.

BYD said in response that its products were compliant with China's standards. "We firmly oppose any kind of unfair competitive behaviours and reserve the right to sue."

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Zhang Yan and Qiaoyi Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.