Bybit to Suspend Services for UK Customers After FCA Crypto Derivatives Ban

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced Friday it will cease providing its services to customers from the U.K. following a regulatory ban.

In a blog post, Bybit said it will no longer be providing its services following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) ban on crypto derivatives.

“If you are either a U.K. resident or citizen, please close all your positions and withdraw all account balances by 8 a.m. UTC [3 a.m. ET], March 31, 2021. Thereafter, customers located in or are residents of the U.K. will be restricted from accessing or performing any trading activities on Bybit.”

Bybit Blog

The move comes after the FCA ban on the sale of derivatives and exchange-traded notes came into effect on Jan. 6, after the financial regulator said it considers the products to be too high risk for retail consumers.

