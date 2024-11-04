BXSL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.41, changing hands as low as $30.30 per share. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXSL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.23 per share, with $32.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.38.

