BXP vs. GLPI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector have probably already heard of Boston Properties (BXP) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Both Boston Properties and Gaming and Leisure Properties have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

BXP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.05, while GLPI has a forward P/E of 11.39. We also note that BXP has a PEG ratio of 6.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GLPI currently has a PEG ratio of 9.34.

Another notable valuation metric for BXP is its P/B ratio of 1.46. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GLPI has a P/B of 2.51.

Based on these metrics and many more, BXP holds a Value grade of B, while GLPI has a Value grade of C.

Both BXP and GLPI are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BXP is the superior value option right now.

