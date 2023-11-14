News & Insights

BXP To Sell 45% Interest In Two Life Sciences Development Properties In Kendall Square

November 14, 2023 — 06:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BXP (BXP) has agreed to sell a 45% interest in two life sciences development properties located in Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Norges Bank Investment Management at a gross valuation of approximately $1.66 billion. The properties are 290 Binney Street and 300 Binney Street. BXP will retain a 55% interest in the joint ventures and will provide development, property management, and leasing services for the ventures.

290 Binney Street is a 16-story, 570,000 square foot laboratory/life sciences property currently under construction and 100% pre-leased to AstraZeneca. 300 Binney Street is a six-story property currently under redevelopment into 240,000 square feet of laboratory/life sciences space and 100% pre-leased to the Broad Institute.

