BXP Swings To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - BXP Inc. (BXP) Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $83.6 million or $0.53 per share, compared to net loss of $111.8 million or $0.71 per share last year.

Funds from Operations of $286.9 million or $1.81 per share, compared to FFO of $292.8 million or $1.86 per share last year.

Revenue increased 4.2% to $859.2 million for the quarter, compared to $824.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.54 per share and revenues of $834.62 million.

Looking forward to full year 2024, the company expects BXP expects earnings of $2.05 - $2.07 per share and FFO of $7.09 - $7.11 per share.

Previously, the company expected full year 2024 earnings of $2.08 - $2.14 per share and FFO of $7.09 - $7.15 per share.

Analysts currently expect earnings of $2.13 per share for the year.

