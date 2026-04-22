Is BXP Stock a Smart Buy Before Q1 Earnings Release?

BXP, Inc. BXP is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.

In the last reported quarter, this office real-estate investment trust (REIT) reported FFO per share of $1.76, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80. The quarterly results reflected higher expenses impacting the performance, though revenues improved year over year.

Over the preceding four quarters, BXP’s FFO per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and missed in the remaining period, the average beat being 0.18%. This is depicted in the graph below:

BXP, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

BXP, Inc. price-eps-surprise | BXP, Inc. Quote

US Office Market in Q1

Per a Cushman & Wakefield report, U.S. office demand remained resilient in the first quarter of 2026 amid macro uncertainty. The healthy demand for office spaces led to improved leasing and occupancy fundamentals. With new construction taking a back seat, vacancy is nearing an inflection point. To fill in gaps owing to the declining supply, the sublease market is witnessing renewed interest. To adapt to the changing customer needs and tastes, obsolete offices are increasingly being renovated, converted or demolished.

With high demand, net absorption turned positive in approximately half of the U.S. markets. Though negative in the first quarter, the four-quarter rolling net absorption exceeded 5.2 million square feet (msf), the highest since the pandemic. The national sublease inventory declined for the eighth consecutive quarter, down 3.4% quarter on quarter and 13.6% year on year.

High-quality office space demand has been an outperformer across the markets, with Class A net absorption at 1.4 msf in the first quarter of 2026 and the four-quarter rolling nearly at 18.7 msf. Out of 91 markets tracked by Cushman, 47 were on a positive trajectory. While the ongoing AI frenzy led this push in office demand, the same remained strong across sectors, including finance, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services and distribution/logistics.

On the supply front, the construction pipeline has reduced 86% from 2020, down 4.2% quarter on quarter to 18.6 msf. New deliveries stood at a meager 3 msf, being the third lowest quarterly total in the past 14 years. As the new supply is on a downtick, a shrinking inventory is giving impetus to this high demand, with vacancy remaining flat at 20.2%, up just 5 basis points (bps) quarterly. Class A office has passed peak vacancy as available space shrank 4 bps quarter on quarter while falling 30 bps year over year.

Factors at Play and Q1 Projections for BXP

Amid improving U.S. office fundamentals, BXP is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing flight-to-quality trend, with tenants increasingly favoring premium, well-located office spaces. This, along with return-to-office mandates, is likely to have driven healthy leasing activity across its portfolio in the first quarter.

However, some pressure points persist. Competitive leasing conditions and higher operating and redevelopment costs tied to asset repositioning efforts could have tempered margin growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $801.4 million, implying a 1.2% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

BXP’s activities in the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate in garnering analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter FFO per share has moved southward to $1.58 over the past month. It suggests a 3.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for BXP

Our proven model predicts a surprise in terms of FFO per share for BXP this quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is the case here.

BXP has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two other stocks from the broader REIT sector — Ventas VTR and Cousins Properties CUZ — you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

Ventas, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on April 27, has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cousins Properties, slated to release quarterly numbers on April 29, has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.