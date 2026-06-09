BXP Stock Gains 20.7% in Three Months: Will the Momentum Last?

Shares of BXP Inc. BXP have gained 20.7% over the past three months, outperforming the industry 's growth of 4.1%.

BXP’s gateway portfolio of premier workplaces continues to draw tenants that value location, design and amenities, and recent leasing keeps the occupancy outlook constructive as signed deals roll into revenues.

A diverse client base and long lease terms help steady cash flows. Disposition activity is advancing the capital plan and supports liquidity for redevelopment and selective development.



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Factors Behind BXP Stock Price Surge: Will the Trend Last?

BXP’s focus on premier workplaces in gateway markets can attract tenants that prioritize location, design and amenities. In first-quarter 2026, the company executed 68 leases totaling more than 1.1 million square feet with an 8.7-year weighted-average lease term. Total portfolio occupancy rose 70 basis points (bps) sequentially to 87.4%, while the leased percentage increased 150 bps to 90.9%.

BXP’s tenant roster includes several industry bellwethers, such as Salesforce, Google, Akamai Technologies, Microsoft and Wellington Management. As of March 31, 2026, the top 20 clients represented 29.09% of BXP’s share of annualized rental obligations, with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.9 years. This mix of long-duration leases and diversified industry exposure can help stabilize cash flows as tenants resize or relocate.

BXP continues to execute its capital recycling strategy by upgrading portfolio quality in core markets and exiting non-strategic assets. During first-quarter 2026, the company completed sales of residential, land and non-strategic office interests that generated about $339 million of net proceeds and $54.7 million of gains, based on BXP’s share. With several additional assets under contract and more being marketed, ongoing dispositions can help fund strategic priorities while easing leverage over time.

BXP’s development and redevelopment activity remains a key source of long-term external growth. As of first-quarter 2026, the company’s development pipeline includes six office, life science and residential projects underway, totaling 3.4 million square feet and about $3.6 billion in BXP investment, with 61% pre-leased as of April 24, 2026. Per the first-quarter 2026 Investor Presentation, BXP projects the properties under development and redevelopment to add around $300 million to the company’s share of NOI-cash upon stabilization.

BXP maintains investment-grade access and liquidity that support its multi-year business plan. As of March 31, 2026, liquidity was $2.1 billion, consisting of about $0.6 billion of cash and $1.5 billion of revolving credit facility availability. BXP’s share of net debt to EBITDAre (annualized) was 8.50X, and fixed charge coverage was 2.40X as of March 31, 2026. Unsecured senior debt is rated BBB (negative) by S&P and Baa2 (stable) by Moody’s, which supports ongoing access to the debt market.

Key Risks for BXP

BXP faces office competition, with concessions and downtime risk if tenants delay. A large multi-year development program needs leasing and capital, and the lower dividend limits yield appeal.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Chatham Lodging Trust REIT CLDT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $2.93, up 3.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for CLDT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.28, up 25.5% year over year.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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BXP, Inc. (BXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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