BXP Secures 320K Sq.Ft. Lease With Boston Dynamics at Reservoir Place

BXP, Inc. BXP signed a long-term lease agreement with Boston Dynamics for approximately 320,000 square feet at Reservoir Place, a 530,000 square foot building located at 1601 Trapelo Road in Waltham, MA. The transaction represents one of the largest innovation-focused office leasing transactions in Greater Boston this year.

Boston Dynamics, a global leader in mobile robotics, plans to transform the leased space into a premier center for robotics and AI innovation. The company intends to consolidate manufacturing, research and development, training and artificial intelligence functions that are currently distributed across multiple locations into the new facility. Boston Dynamics expects to relocate to Reservoir Place in phases beginning in mid-2027.

Reservoir Place was selected for its scale, flexibility and connectivity to support Boston Dynamics' long-term growth while enabling the company to maintain its strong presence in Massachusetts. The project is the result of a collaborative effort among Boston Dynamics, the City of Waltham and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to retain and expand one of the state's most prominent innovation companies.

BXP has owned and operated Reservoir Place since 1998. The property is part of BXP's Urban Edge portfolio, a mixed-use destination spanning more than 5 million square feet across Waltham, Weston and Lexington. BXP’s Urban Edge portfolio is home to a diverse mix of technology, life sciences and professional services companies, offering premium workplaces alongside housing, retail and dining options, hotels, fitness and wellness amenities, and extensive open spaces.

The lease further reinforces Reservoir Place's position as a leading destination for technology and innovation companies in Massachusetts. It also underscores the continued demand for high-quality office space that supports collaboration, attracts top talent and accommodates long-term growth strategies.

Conclusion

BXP is expected to benefit from stable, long-term rental income at Reservoir Place through this landmark lease with Boston Dynamics. The addition of a globally recognized mobile robotics leader strengthens BXP's tenant roster, increases occupancy at a key asset and reinforces the appeal of its high-quality office properties to innovation-focused tenants.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 20.7% compared with the industry's 11.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Prologis PLD, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.94, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.52%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $6.18, which calls for an increase of 6.37% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BXP, Inc. (BXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.