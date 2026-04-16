BXP Reports Strong Leasing Momentum Led by Premier Office Demand

BXP, Inc. BXP recently announced more than 200,000 square feet of new leases in San Francisco’s South Financial District, highlighting solid momentum amid rising demand for premier offices. These leases at 50 Hawthorne and 680 Folsom bring the former to 100% occupancy and the latter to more than 90% leased.

50 Hawthorne, spanning 64,000 square feet, was fully leased to Dropbox, a cloud-based content collaboration platform. On the other hand, at 680 Folsom, Decagon, a leading enterprise AI firm, leased around 70,000 square feet across the sixth and seventh floors, and Swinerton Builders, a national construction firm and a software company, leased 35,000 square feet each.

Stretching over 469,000 square feet, 680 Folsom is equipped with amenities like a newly enhanced lounge offering flexible workspace and event organizing setup. It features a commissary kitchen, coffee bar, elevated concierge services and state-of-the-art AV, with a rooftop offering flexible build-up to accommodate 400 guests.

As per the CBRE first-quarter 2026 data, San Francisco witnessed higher tech industry leasing between 2024 and 2025, with total square footage leased up by 44%. The city has received the majority of AI VC funding since 2024, and clear dominance in 2025 and 2026, representing 62% and 81% of U.S. AI funding, respectively.

The largest 15 AI companies by venture capital funding have been on a hiring spree, expanding their workforce from 7,500 employees in 2020 to 48,000 by 2025 year-end. With growing demand, leasing activity is expected to remain resilient over the next 12 to 18 months.

Wrapping Up on BXP

BXP boasts a portfolio of Class A office assets in a few select markets in the United States. The healthy tenant demand for premier office assets and the company's ability to offer such spaces are likely to drive leasing activity.

In January 2026, the company announced that Starr had signed a long-term lease at 343 Madison Avenue, which is currently under development near Grand Central. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company executed 87 leases totaling around 1.8 million square feet with a weighted average lease term of 11.3 years. This emphasizes the sustained demand and long-term commitment by corporates for quality office spaces with premier amenities as their key business strategy.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 4.6% compared with the industry 's growth of 1.3%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Crown Castle Inc. CCI and Prologis PLD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCI’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $4.43, which indicates year-over-year growth of 1.6%.

The consensus estimate for PLD’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $6.14, which calls for an increase of 5.7% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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