BXP Q2 FFO Declines

July 30, 2024 — 05:51 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - BXP, Inc. (BXP), Tuesday reported second-quarter funds from operations of $278.4 million or $1.77 per share compared to last year's $292.8 million or $1.86 per share.

Earnings stood at $79.6 million or $0.51 per share versus $104.3 million or $0.66 per share last year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.47 per share.

Revenue increased to $850.5 million from $817.2 million in previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects FFO of $1.80 to $1.82 per share, and earnings of $0.54 to $0.56 for the third quarter. Whereas, it expects FFO of $7.09 to $7.15 per share and earnings of $2.08 to $2.14 per share for the fiscal year 2024.

