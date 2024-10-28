BXP price target raised to $88 from $65 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on BXP (BXP) to $88 from $65 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the U.S. real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure sector.
