News & Insights

Stocks
BXP

BXP price target raised to $83 from $77 at Truist

December 03, 2024 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on BXP (BXP) to $83 from $77 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm is not changing its near-term normalized FFOF estimates, but is assuming BXP can get closer to pre-COVID occupancy levels in later periods of the firm’s five-year model. The resulting higher discounted cash flow calculation is contributing to the higher price target for the stock, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While the firm is not projecting material FFO growth in 2025 and the company’s West Coast markets may be more challenging than others, if conditions improve, the stock could emerge as a value play, the analyst adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BXP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.