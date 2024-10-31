News & Insights

BXP price target raised to $80 from $75 at Compass Point

October 31, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Compass Point raised the firm’s price target on BXP (BXP) to $80 from $75 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. BXP reported earnings that were ahead of the firm’s estimates, but showed negative overall same-store NOI of 2.0%, notes the analyst. Based on recent results, the firm is raising the 2024 outlook, but left its 2025 estimates unchanged.

