BXP price target raised to $80 from $75 at Compass Point

Compass Point raised the firm’s price target on BXP (BXP) to $80 from $75 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. BXP reported earnings that were ahead of the firm’s estimates, but showed negative overall same-store NOI of 2.0%, notes the analyst. Based on recent results, the firm is raising the 2024 outlook, but left its 2025 estimates unchanged.

