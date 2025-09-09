BXP Embraces Dividend Cut to Trigger Strategic Growth

BXP Inc. BXP recently announced a strategic roadmap to boost future earnings growth and facilitate expansion of capacity for future investments through deleveraging. However, the office REIT embarked on a dividend cut as a major driver to enhance reinvestment in value-accretive investments and bring about balance sheet efficiency. In effect, BXP shares stumbled 1.35% at close yesterday.

BXP declared a quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents for the third quarter of 2025, reducing it by a whopping 28.6%. The dividend is payable on Oct. 31 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 30, 2025.

The dividend cut will accrue incremental cash to the tune of around $50 million each quarter for the company. The amount will be used in development projects, including 343 Madison Avenue in New York, to aid future earnings and long-term growth.

Some other aspects of this strategic growth plan include BXP’s vision to enhance occupancy through its high-quality portfolio of premier workplaces in gateway markets and to engage in developments truly representative of a premium nature.

The company also highlighted that it plans to sell non-core assets so that divestment funds can be reinvested in future developments without weighing on the balance sheet flexibility. Moreover, BXP intends to secure private equity partnerships with other complementary funding sources for a few select assets aimed at improving their investment yield.

BXP in a Nutshell

BXP boasts a portfolio of Class A office assets in a few select markets of the United States. The healthy tenant demand for premier office assets and the company's ability to offer such spaces are likely to drive leasing activity and rental growth.

The above future path forward showcases BXP’s strategic capital allocation capabilities, fostering portfolio expansion and revenue growth. The revised dividend payout is expected to align with BXP’s taxable income.

Last July, BXP reported second-quarter funds from operations per share of $1.71, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67. However, the reported figure fell 3.4% year over year. Results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues on healthy leasing activity. However, lower occupancy and higher interest expenses during the quarter marred its year-over-year FFO per share growth.

For 2025, BXP also revised its guidance for FFO per share upward, which is expected in the band of $6.84-$6.92, from the earlier guided range of $6.80-$6.92.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) office REIT have risen 4.4%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 1.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are American Healthcare REIT, Inc. AHR and Terreno Realty TRNO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHR’s 2025 FFO per share has been revised northward marginally over the past week to $1.66.

The consensus estimate for TRNO’s 2025 FFO per share has been revised upward marginally to $2.61 over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BXP, Inc. (BXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.