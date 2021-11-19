BXMT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.77, changing hands as low as $31.35 per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXMT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.29 per share, with $34.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.63.

