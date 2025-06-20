$BXC stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BXC stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,682,955 of trading volume.

$BXC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BXC:

$BXC insiders have traded $BXC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER K WALL (SVP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 3 purchases buying 7,150 shares for an estimated $499,099 and 0 sales.

$BXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BXC stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

