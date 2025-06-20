$BXC stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BXC stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,682,955 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BXC:
$BXC Insider Trading Activity
$BXC insiders have traded $BXC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER K WALL (SVP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 3 purchases buying 7,150 shares for an estimated $499,099 and 0 sales.
$BXC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BXC stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 134,347 shares (+182.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,073,338
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP removed 82,645 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,443,013
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 52,972 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,971,840
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 48,228 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,616,135
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 45,995 shares (+60.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,448,705
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 41,737 shares (+265.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,129,440
- UBS GROUP AG removed 39,969 shares (-79.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,996,875
