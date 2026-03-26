BX vs. KKR: Which is a Smarter Bet as Private Credit Markets Tighten?

In the world of alternative investments, Blackstone Inc. BX and KKR & Co. Inc. KKR are two of the biggest names. Both firms sit at the pinnacle of the industry, commanding vast pools of institutional capital and competing across private equity, credit and infrastructure.



For investors seeking exposure to the fast-growing private credit markets, KKR and BX are considered direct peers because of similarity in their core business -- raising long-duration funds, generating fee-related earnings and capturing performance upside through carried interest. As capital continues to shift away from traditional asset classes, these two giants remain at the forefront of shaping how and where money is deployed globally.



Yet, beneath the surface, their approaches diverge in meaningful ways. Blackstone has built a more scale-driven, capital-light platform with dominant positions in real estate and credit, positioning itself as a broad-based allocator of third-party capital. On the other hand, KKR blends its asset management engine with a growing insurance arm, leaning more heavily on balance sheet deployment and long-term capital.



Now, the question arises, which among the two firms can navigate through the current challenges in the private credit markets, offering long-term growth potential. Let us dig deep into the fundamentals of the two companies to understand which alternative asset management firm, Blackstone or KKR & Co., is a better choice for investors now.

The Case for Blackstone

Blackstone stands out for its massive scale, diversified platform and consistent fee-based earnings, which provide stability even in volatile markets. Its leadership in high-demand areas allows it to capture strong investor inflows, while its capital-light model helps generate steady management fees alongside performance upside.



Driven by improvements in management and advisory fees, as well as total investment income, the company’s segment revenues have witnessed a five-year (2020-2025) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.

Revenue Trend



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In the same time frame, its total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning AUM have recorded CAGRs of 15.6% and 14.4%, respectively. At the end of 2025, the firm’s total AUM balance reached a record $1.27 trillion. Blackstone’s robust AUM base supports its long-term earnings growth by providing a larger pool of fee-generating capital across its platforms. Scale allows the firm to launch new funds, attract institutional investors and deploy capital across diverse strategies, which is expected to keep strengthening fundraising momentum.



Despite a challenging fundraising environment for asset managers, Blackstone has been successfully raising money. Fundraising for the global private equity and real estate funds resulted in the company’s ‘dry powder’ or the available capital of $198.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. In 2024, the company deployed $133.9 billion of capital, and in 2025, it deployed $138.2 billion. With substantial investable capital, the company is well-positioned to take advantage of market dislocations.



BX also maintains a strong long-term conviction in sectors like digital infrastructure, energy and power, life sciences, alternatives and the recovery in commercial real estate. Accelerating growth in India and Japan offers attractive opportunities, supporting a strategic deployment of capital. These are likely to be catalysts for substantial long-term growth.



However, unlike other companies in the same space, Blackstone’s capital distribution activities are a direct function of its earnings generated. Given a volatile trend in earnings, its dividend might not be dependable. Although BX has a share repurchase plan, the chances of it sustaining its current capital distribution activities are dim.

The Case for KKR & Co.

KKR benefits from a diversified investment platform and a unique insurance-driven model that provides access to stable, long-term capital. Its integration with insurance assets allows it to deploy capital more consistently across cycles, supporting growth in private equity, credit and infrastructure.



KKR’s total AUM has seen a five-year (2020-2025) CAGR of 24.2%. The company’s total segment revenues witnessed a CAGR of 13.8% in the same period. Over the years, KKR has also added capabilities to capture a growing set of opportunities from infrastructure, real estate, growth and core investing activities. Through these efforts, the company is increasing its deal counts meaningfully and growing its revenue base.

Revenue Trend



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In February 2026, KKR entered into an agreement to acquire Arctos Partners for $1.4 billion, which is expected to expand its sourcing and origination reach across private equity, credit, real assets, insurance and capital markets. In July 2025, it closed a majority stake in HealthCare Royalty Partners, a middle-market biopharma royalty acquisition company, adding nearly $3 billion to its AUM.



At its 2024 investor day, KKR laid out a plan to scale its core businesses as it aims to reach at least $1 trillion in AUM by 2030. The company intends to build on its existing asset management, insurance and strategic holding units to reach the milestone.



KKR & Co.’s capital return strategy remains strong. In April 2024, the board amended its buyback program to automatically add $500 million when the remaining amount drops to $50 million or less. Following this, the program was increased by $500 million in April 2025. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $439 million remained available.



Apart from share buybacks, the company has regularly paid dividends. The company intends to increase its regular annualized dividend per share of common stock from 74 cents to 78 cents per share with the results of the quarter ending March 31, 2026.

How Do Estimates Compare for BX & KKR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX’s 2026 and 2027 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 21.5% and 24.1%, respectively.



The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings indicates a 14% year-over-year rise, while the 2027 estimate suggests a rally of 26.8%. Earnings estimates for both years have been revised lower over the past 30 days.

BX Earnings Estimate Revision



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Analysts seem slightly less bullish on KKR’s revenue prospects. The consensus mark for the company’s 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates year-over-year rallies of 17.6% and 15.8%, respectively.



The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings suggests a 33.9% year-over-year rise, while the earnings estimate for 2027 indicates a rise of 21.8%. Estimates for both years have been revised lower over the past 30 days.

KKR Earnings Estimate Revision



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BX & KKR: Price Performance & Valuation

In the past six months, BX shares have lost 38.5%, and the KKR stock has declined 33.9%, both underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 0.8% fall.

Six-Month Price Performance



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Valuation-wise, BX is currently trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 16.07X, lower than its five-year median of 23.49X. KKR stock is currently trading at a 12-month forward P/E of 12.88X, which is also lower than its five-year median of 18.90X.

P/E (F12M) Ratio



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BX or KKR: Which Stock Seems Better-Positioned for Growth?

While the current concerns in the private credit market might moderately slow down near-term AUM growth for alternative asset managers due to weaker investor sentiment and rising redemption requests across the sector, the long-term outlook for private credit remains strong. Industry-wide AUM is projected to grow significantly over the coming years as institutional investors continue shifting toward alternative assets.



Thus, with more than a trillion dollars in AUM and leading franchises in private credit, real estate and infrastructure, Blackstone is expected to continue to benefit from strong and consistent fee-related earnings. Its ability to attract global institutional and retail capital at scale gives it a powerful growth engine, while its lower reliance on balance sheet risk makes earnings more resilient across cycles.



On the other hand, KKR offers a compelling alternative with a more integrated and potentially higher-upside model. Its insurance-driven strategy provides permanent capital that can be deployed flexibly, supporting growth even when fundraising slows. While this approach introduces more balance sheet exposure, it also creates opportunities for enhanced returns over time.



Thus, while Blackstone has an edge in stability and scalability, KKR is well-positioned to deliver stronger growth in certain environments, making the choice between the two firms dependent on whether investors prioritize consistency or upside potential.



Currently, Blackstone and KKR both carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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