BX vs. BLK: Which Asset Manager Wins the Growth Race as Markets Shift?

In global investing, the rivalry between Blackstone BX and BlackRock BLK has always stood out. Both manage trillions in assets, serve institutional and retail clients, and are expanding across asset classes. However, their core models differ. BlackRock dominates public markets through low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while Blackstone focuses on higher-return, less liquid private investments like private equity, real estate and credit.



In recent years, the gap between BLK and BX has begun to narrow as both push into each other’s territory. BlackRock is expanding aggressively into private markets to complement its ETF-driven business, while Blackstone is widening access to alternatives through semi-liquid products aimed at retail investors. This convergence has come at a time when companies are staying private longer and investors are seeking higher returns beyond traditional assets, which has prompted both BLK and BX to build whole portfolio platforms that combine public and private investments.



Yet, the same areas driving growth are exposing both firms to mounting challenges. Private credit, a key battleground, has been under pressure from rising defaults, liquidity mismatches between long-term assets and investor redemption demands. While Blackstone has had to actively manage withdrawals and deploy capital to sustain investor confidence, BlackRock is taking a more measured approach by scaling its newer private market platforms and integrating recent acquisitions amid lingering market skepticism.



Now, while both firms are trying to balance growth with risk, while adapting to a changing investment environment, the question arises: which asset manager, BlackRock or Blackstone, deserves a place in your portfolio? In order to understand this, let us dig deep into their fundamentals and growth prospects to see which stock presents a more compelling opportunity right now.

The Case for BX

Blackstone, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers, had total assets under management (AUM) of $1.30 trillion as of March 31, 2026. Driven by improvements in management and advisory fees, as well as total investment income, the company’s segment revenues have witnessed a five-year (2020-2025) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%, with the uptrend continuing in the first quarter of 2026.



Its total AUM and fee-earning AUM have recorded CAGRs of 15.6% and 14.4%, respectively, in the same time frame, with both metrics increasing year over year in the first three months of this year. Blackstone’s robust AUM base supports its long-term earnings growth by providing a larger pool of fee-generating capital across its platforms.



Despite a challenging fundraising environment for asset managers, Blackstone has been successfully raising money. Fundraising for the global private equity and real estate funds resulted in the company’s ‘dry powder’ or the available capital of $213.3 billion as of March 31, 2026. With substantial investable capital, the company is well-positioned to take advantage of market dislocations.



In early 2025, Blackstone faced private-credit market challenges, which weighed on realizations and performance fees. Though improving credit conditions and renewed investor appetite for private credit and infrastructure supported recovery in the second half of 2025, any deterioration in the economic or policy environment could again constrain fundraising, delay asset sales and hurt fee income.



Nevertheless, BX maintains a strong long-term conviction in sectors like digital infrastructure, energy and power, life sciences, alternatives and the recovery in commercial real estate. Accelerating growth in India and Japan offers attractive opportunities, supporting a strategic deployment of capital. These are likely to be catalysts for substantial long-term growth.

The Case for BLK

BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers, had total AUM of $13.89 trillion as of March 31, 2026. The firm has continuously been expanding via acquisitions and partnerships. In October 2025, its Aladdin platform entered a collaboration with OTCX to digitize dealer-to-client voice derivative trading and expand the option offerings for clients.



Last year, BlackRock acquired ElmTree Funds, HPS Investment Partners and Preqin, while in 2024, it acquired Global Infrastructure Partners and the remaining 75% stake in SpiderRock. These acquisitions represent a strategic expansion of the company’s Aladdin technology business into the rapidly growing private markets data segment.



BlackRock has been focusing on diversifying its product suite and revenue mix, which, along with strategic acquisitions, has been contributing to AUM growth over the years. Over the last five years (2020-2025), the company’s total AUM witnessed a CAGR of 10.1%, with the uptrend continuing in the first quarter of 2026. The momentum will likely continue as efforts to strengthen the iShares unit and ETF operations, and increased focus on the active equity business are expected to offer support.



BLK’s steadily improving AUM balance has also aided top-line growth. Total revenues (on a GAAP basis) have witnessed a CAGR of 8.4% over the five years ended 2025. The uptrend for revenues continued in the first quarter of 2026. Now, as the company combines HPS Investment, Preqin and GIP data with its alternative asset management platform, eFront, it will further drive revenue growth.

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for BLK & BX?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK’s 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates 9.7% and 15.6% year-over-year growth, respectively. However, over the past month, earnings estimates for both years have been revised lower.

BLK’s Estimate Revision



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The consensus mark for Blackstone’s 2026 and 2027 earnings suggests growth of 9% and 28.5%, respectively. However, like BLK, earnings estimates for both years have been revised lower for BX over the past month.

BX’s Estimate Revision



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BX & BLK: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

In the last three months, shares of Blackstone have lost 15.8% and the BlackRock stock has depreciated 6.3%. Both companies have fared worse than the S&P 500 Index’s 2.6% growth.

3-Month Price Performance



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Valuation-wise, BLK is currently trading at a price-to-book (P/B) of 2.93X, lower than BX’s 4.46X. Therefore, BlackRock appears to be trading at a discount compared with BX.

P/B Ratio



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Meanwhile, BX’s return on equity (ROE) of 22.86% is above BLK’s 14.96%. So, Blackstone uses shareholder funds more efficiently to generate profits than BlackRock.

ROE



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BLK & BX: Which Stock is Better Positioned for Growth?

Despite facing pressure from liquidity constraints, redemption risks and moderating returns in private credit, Blackstone stands out for its massive scale, diversified platform and consistent fee-based earnings, which provide stability in volatile markets. Its leadership in high-demand areas allows it to capture strong investor inflows, while its capital-light model helps generate steady management fees alongside performance upside.



Conversely, BlackRock’s scale, technology edge and dominance in low-cost public markets provide stability and consistent inflows, while its push into private markets opens new long-term opportunities.



However, estimate revisions suggest that analysts are not optimistic regarding any of the companies’ earnings growth potential in the near term, as both are dealing with a tougher environment where liquidity, returns, and investor confidence are under pressure. Moreover, despite BLK’s valuation advantage, it does not seem a wise idea to invest in either BLK or BX right now, given their not-so-impressive price performance so far this year.



At present, BX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while BLK has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.