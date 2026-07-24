BX Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Strategy & Fundraising Strength

Blackstone Inc. BX emphasized artificial intelligence investments, accelerating capital inflows and expanding private market opportunities during its second-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management highlighted AI infrastructure as a major growth driver across data centers, energy, credit and investment platforms.

The firm reported earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. Revenues were $3.8 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion.

Blackstone Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Blackstone Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blackstone Inc. Quote

BX Positions AI as Long-Term Growth Engine

CEO Stephen Schwarzman said that Blackstone’s investments across AI infrastructure, data centers, energy and AI companies are producing strong investment performance and creating growth opportunities.

Blackstone reported nearly $70 billion in inflows during the quarter, while assets under management increased 11% year over year to a record $1.35 trillion. Management linked much of the momentum to demand for capital solutions supporting AI expansion.

Schwarzman highlighted several AI-related initiatives launched during the quarter, including partnerships involving AI cloud infrastructure, enterprise AI adoption and financing for large-scale compute deployment.

Blackstone Expands Data Center Footprint

Blackstone said that its data center platform reached $185 billion in total value, including facilities under construction, from $130 billion at the start of the year. Management expects the platform to double over the next few years if its pipeline develops as planned.

The company also launched BXDC, a stabilized data center REIT, which raised $2 billion through its initial public offering. Management said that the vehicle provides public market investors access to newly constructed data centers.

During analyst discussions, Jonathan Gray, president and COO, said that demand for compute remains ahead of available supply. He noted that shortages in data center capacity, energy availability and related infrastructure are supporting investment opportunities.

BX Sees Broad Fundraising Momentum

President and COO Jonathan Gray said that Blackstone continues to see strong investor demand across institutional, insurance and individual investor channels.

The firm’s institutional business continued expanding, with infrastructure assets under management increasing 40% year over year to $90 billion. BXMA assets under management grew 21% to $108.6 billion.

Blackstone’s private wealth channel also remained a key growth area, with assets under management rising 16% year over year to $324 billion. Management highlighted improving flows and new products designed to broaden investor access.

United Credit Platform Gains Scale

Blackstone’s credit and insurance platform continued expanding, with assets under management increasing 15% year over year to $469.3 billion. The segment received $31 billion in inflows during the quarter.

Management pointed to growth in direct lending, infrastructure credit and insurance solutions as important contributors. The firm said that insurance assets under management reached $290 billion, supported by continued partnerships with insurers.

During the Q&A session, a Goldman Sachs analyst asked about wealth channel trends and BCRED redemption activity. Gray said that the overall wealth platform remained strong, with redemption requests for BCRED declining materially from the earlier levels.

Blackstone Highlights Earnings Drivers

Chief financial officer Michael Chae said that distributable earnings increased 26% year over year to $2 billion, supported by growth in fee-related earnings and net realizations.

Fee-related earnings increased 22% year over year to $1.8 billion, whereas fee revenues rose 22% to $3 billion. Management cited growth across private equity, real estate, BXMA and credit businesses.

Net accrued performance revenues increased to $7.5 billion, reflecting appreciation across investment strategies. Management highlighted AI-related holdings as major contributors to second-quarter portfolio gains.

BX Maintains Focus on Capital Deployment

Analysts also questioned Blackstone’s capital allocation approach, given the opportunity in AI and infrastructure. Management said that it remains committed to returning cash earnings to shareholders through dividend payments, while continuing to invest in growth opportunities.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share. Blackstone ended the quarter with $12.2 billion in total cash, corporate treasury and other investments.

Management’s message centered on expanding private market access, deploying capital into long-duration themes and leveraging its scale across investment strategies.

Zacks Rank & Style Scores

BX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank is driven by earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with potential relative performance over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of D, a Momentum Score of F and a VGM Score of F. Zacks Style Scores range from A to F, with higher scores representing stronger characteristics for their respective investment styles.

The combination of a Zacks Rank #3 and weaker Style Scores indicates mixed characteristics across value, growth and momentum factors. The Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimates are revised following the quarterly results.

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