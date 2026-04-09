BX Navigates Market Volatility on Stable Fee Revenues: Is It a Buy?

Blackstone Inc. BX has increasingly positioned itself as a relatively resilient player in uncertain markets due to its growing base of stable, fee-related revenues. Unlike traditional asset managers that depend heavily on transaction activity and market performance, Blackstone generates a significant portion of its income from management and advisory fees tied to long-term capital commitments.



This shift toward durable fee income has been reinforced by Blackstone’s expansion into permanent capital vehicles, including insurance assets and private credit platforms. These segments not only extend the duration of its capital base but also ensure recurring revenue streams that are less reliant on market timing.



The firm’s scale and diversification across real estate, credit and infrastructure enhance its defensive positioning. Thus, while fluctuating asset prices and slower deal activity have been weighing on performance fees, Blackstone’s diversified platform has helped cushion the impact. In 2025, BX’s fee-related earnings increased 9% year over year to $5.74 billion.



Although the ongoing concerns within the private credit markets and macroeconomic pressures have been affecting alternative asset managers, BX shares have gained 7% in the past month against the industry’s 4.1% decline.



BX’s performance has also been better than its peers, Apollo Global APO and Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL. In the past month, shares of Apollo Global and Blue Owl Capital have lost 1% and 12.1%, respectively.

1-Month Price Performance



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Given Blackstone’s competitive edge, investors must be tempted to buy the stock now. However, as the overall operating backdrop for alternative asset managers remains challenging, it is better to examine the company’s fundamentals and growth prospects to assess whether the stock offers meaningful upside potential.

Factors Supporting Blackstone

Robust Assets Under Management (AUM) Balance: Blackstone has a solid AUM balance. Its total AUM and fee-earning AUM have seen compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 15.6% and 14.4%, respectively, over the last five years (2020-2025). At the end of 2025, the total AUM balance reached a record $1.27 trillion.



Blackstone’s AUM growth has been driven by continued solid capital inflows, the company’s investments in high-growth sectors, and a broad fundraising momentum. The company’s investments in secular growth areas like digital infrastructure, AI infrastructure, energy transition and life sciences are major tailwinds.



Thus, BX’s diversified product base, solid revenue mix and superior position in the alternative investments space are expected to continue supporting AUM growth.



Strong Fundraising Ability: Despite a challenging fundraising environment for asset managers, Blackstone has been raising money. Fundraising for the global private equity and real estate funds resulted in Blackstone’s ‘dry powder’ or the available capital of $198.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



In 2024 and 2025, the company deployed $133.9 billion and $138.2 billion of capital, respectively. With substantial investable capital, Blackstone is well-positioned to take advantage of market dislocations. Accelerating growth in India and Japan offers attractive opportunities, supporting a strategic deployment of capital.



In April 2025, Wellington, Vanguard and Blackstone announced the formation of an alliance to develop simplified multi-asset investment solutions combining public and private markets. Aiming to broaden investor access to institutional-quality portfolios, the collaboration leverages each firm’s strengths to address long-term diversification and return challenges in wealth and asset management.

Blackstone’s Valuation Analysis

On a valuation basis, shares of Blackstone appear to be trading at a premium relative to the industry. The company’s forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.32 is above the industry average of 9.11.

P/E (F12M) Ratio



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Apollo Global and Blue Owl Capital have P/E (F12M) ratios of 11.02 and 8.71, respectively.

How to Approach Blackstone Stock Now?

BX continues to stand out as one of the world’s leading alternative asset managers, with a strong reputation for generating consistent fee-based income across market cycles. Since its diversified platform (spanning private equity, real estate, credit and infrastructure) helps reduce reliance on any single asset class, investors prefer the stock for providing stability even during periods of volatility.



However, while the firm’s scale and diversification provide resilience, the near-term challenges within the private credit markets (like slower dealmaking, delayed asset exits, elevated interest rates, and valuation mismatches between buyers and sellers) may limit growth visibility and keep earnings somewhat volatile until macroeconomic conditions stabilize.



A premium valuation compared with the industry makes us further apprehensive about the company’s prospects. If we look at Blackstone’s estimate revisions, it is clear that analysts are not optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth prospects. While the company’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 reflect year-over-year growth rates of 11.5% and 27.7%, respectively, estimates for both years have been revised lower over the past 30 days.

Earnings Estimate Revision



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Thus, valuation-aware and more conservative investors should stay away from the BX stock at present. Those who already own the stock can hold onto it as the company is less likely to disappoint in the long run.



Currently, Blackstone carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.