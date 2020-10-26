BX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Blackstone Group Inc (Symbol: BX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.81, changing hands as low as $53.65 per share. Blackstone Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BX's low point in its 52 week range is $33 per share, with $64.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.67.

